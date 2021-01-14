Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $108.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CBOE opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

