Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $355.10

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355.10 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.46), with a volume of 157001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.79 ($3.49).

Get Rotork plc (ROR.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.