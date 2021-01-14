Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.40 target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. Roxgold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

