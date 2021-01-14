Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.20. 1,366,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$35.13.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

