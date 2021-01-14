Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.28 ($310.92).

FRA:ADS opened at €286.80 ($337.41) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €286.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €268.65.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

