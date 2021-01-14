Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

RDS/A has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

OTCMKTS RDS/A opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

