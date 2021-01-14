Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.11

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,749,000 after buying an additional 351,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,296 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

