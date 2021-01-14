RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Sells $763,737.48 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $87.75 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.