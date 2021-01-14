Rupaya (RUPX) Market Cap Reaches $12,726.43

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $12,726.43 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147,230.33 or 3.72999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is the cryptocurrency and digital payments platform for South Asia. The Rupaya network features instant transaction confirmation, double spend protection, anonymity equal to that of physical cash, a self-governing, self-funding model driven by incentivized full nodes and a clear roadmap for on-chain scaling to up to 400MB blocks using custom-developed open source hardware. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

