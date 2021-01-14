Rurelec PLC (RUR.L) (LON:RUR) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Rurelec PLC (RUR.L) (LON:RUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.90. Rurelec PLC (RUR.L) shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 9,294,021 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of £5.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells wholesale electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

