Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.