Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ryder System traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 2078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryder System by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

