Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,748.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $114,748.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

