Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.19

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $20.82. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 24,466 shares traded.

SAXPY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

