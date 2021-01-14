Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €172.47 ($202.90).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €144.80 ($170.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.