Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.32) Per Share

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.99) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

SRPT opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

