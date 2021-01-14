Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

