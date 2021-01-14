Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.82. Schindler has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $280.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

