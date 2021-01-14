Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

