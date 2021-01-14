Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

