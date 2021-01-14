Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281.04 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70). 15,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 49,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The firm has a market cap of £194.73 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £341.90 ($446.69).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) Company Profile (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

