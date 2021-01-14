Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 2,620,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

