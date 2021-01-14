Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 198.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 782,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,114. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

