Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,603,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $$61.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.