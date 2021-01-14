Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CVE:SCR traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$0.81. 3,672,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,094. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.06.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

