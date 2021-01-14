Scotiabank Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 651,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

