Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$7.25

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FRU stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.26. 357,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,621. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.35 million and a PE ratio of -89.14. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.28.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

