Scotiabank Lowers (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) to Sector Underperform

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDS.A. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ABN Amro upgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on (RDS.A) in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

