Scotiabank Raises Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to $0.65

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.65 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 132,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,835. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,336,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,427,940.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,693,936 shares of company stock worth $3,595,032 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

