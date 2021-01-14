Scotiabank Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

