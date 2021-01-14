Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.90 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

