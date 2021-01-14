Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 80.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

