Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Systemax were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $102,920.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,608.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,354 shares of company stock worth $7,006,180 in the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

