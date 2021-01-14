Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $20,097,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.