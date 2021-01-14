Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at $376,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

