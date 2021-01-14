Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 547,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $754,949.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,055. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 694.17 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Noble Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.