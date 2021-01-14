Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,612 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $234,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $4,382,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

