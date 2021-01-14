Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.