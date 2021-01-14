Scout Investments Inc. Takes $10.53 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

YETI stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

