Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.37.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

