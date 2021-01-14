Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.35

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

