Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

DAL stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

