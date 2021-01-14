SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Shares Gap Down to $47.40

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $45.00. SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 9,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77. The firm has a market cap of £11.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

About SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG)

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.