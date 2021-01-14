Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,758. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 218,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,916,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 580.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.