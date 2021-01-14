Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $85.75 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $574.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

