Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.03 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $32,033.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.