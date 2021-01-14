Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

