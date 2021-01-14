Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

