Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGBAF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SES presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 1,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. SES has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

