Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) PT Raised to GBX 2,560

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,444.38 ($31.94).

Get Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) alerts:

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) stock opened at GBX 2,332 ($30.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. Severn Trent Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,328.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,421.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.08%.

About Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.